BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Luke Kuechly Says That He Wants To Find Way To Stay In Football

A.J. Black

When former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly retired from play at the end of the 2019 season, it seemed inevitable that he would continue in football in some other role. In an interview with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports he confirmed just that. 

"I want find a way to stay involved in football somehow." Kuechly told Tirico. He further elaborates that he could continue in a coaching, front office or broadcasting role. Currently the retired linebacker doesn't have any offers to coach/broadcast, though ProFootball Talk reported that new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he wanted to have Kuechly on his staff at some point

As one of the best linebackers in the past decade, Kuechly's services could be in high demand. His knowledge of the game makes him a natural candidate to become a coach at any level. He's very thoughtful, knows the game inside and out, and is well spoken. This could make the transition to the announcing booth seamless for Kuechly, as an analyst either at the college or NFL level. 

Boston College fans would love to see Kuechly return to the Heights in a coaching role. Currently Hafley's staff is filled, but situations can easily change in the next year. If Kuechly doesn't take another position before next winter, and a position opens up on BC's staff would he consider returning to Chestnut Hill? He would be a great representative for the university, and given his profile, recruiting would come naturally. 

You can check out Tirico's entire interview with Luke Kuechly below:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments (1)
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Better off in NFL as Pathers Assistant and world way up to Head Coach.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reassessing the Boston College Men's Basketball Depth Chart After Recent Transfers

Boston College has had a lot of movement lately on their roster here is where they stand.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Makes Top 10 For Purdue Center Matt Haarms

The Eagles are in good shape for the coveted transfer

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

'21 WR Cardrece Mobley "Building Bonds" With Boston College Coaching Staff

Boston College recruiting headed to Florida where they offered Clearwater WR Cardrece Mobley

A.J. Black

'21 Athlete Prince Kollie "Speechless" After Boston College Offer

The Tennessee linebacker had a lot of positive things to say about Boston College and the coaching staff.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

XFL Suspends Operations, No Plan To Reopen in 2021. Four Former Eagles out of Work

XFL shut down after just half a season, with no relaunch date planned

A.J. Black

Boston College In Contact With Much Sought After Purdue Transfer Matt Haarms

The 7'3 Purdue big is going to be a hot commodity this offseason

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Lands Rider Transfer Forward Frederick Scott

Boston College added their second transfer of the spring, as Frederick Scott committed to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 8, 2020

Updates on various Boston College targets, recruits naming their top lists and more!

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Rider Transfer Frederick Scott Announces Tonight. Has Boston College In Final Group

Eagles look to be in good shape with the forward. Can Jim Christian land the transfer?

A.J. Black

2021 DT Owen Stoudmire Felt "Great Excitement" After Boston College Offer

Boston College needs help up the middle, and might have found a target in Ohio

A.J. Black