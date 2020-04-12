When former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly retired from play at the end of the 2019 season, it seemed inevitable that he would continue in football in some other role. In an interview with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports he confirmed just that.

"I want find a way to stay involved in football somehow." Kuechly told Tirico. He further elaborates that he could continue in a coaching, front office or broadcasting role. Currently the retired linebacker doesn't have any offers to coach/broadcast, though ProFootball Talk reported that new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he wanted to have Kuechly on his staff at some point

As one of the best linebackers in the past decade, Kuechly's services could be in high demand. His knowledge of the game makes him a natural candidate to become a coach at any level. He's very thoughtful, knows the game inside and out, and is well spoken. This could make the transition to the announcing booth seamless for Kuechly, as an analyst either at the college or NFL level.

Boston College fans would love to see Kuechly return to the Heights in a coaching role. Currently Hafley's staff is filled, but situations can easily change in the next year. If Kuechly doesn't take another position before next winter, and a position opens up on BC's staff would he consider returning to Chestnut Hill? He would be a great representative for the university, and given his profile, recruiting would come naturally.

You can check out Tirico's entire interview with Luke Kuechly below:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI