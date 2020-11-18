New York Giants Fire Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo

New York Giants offensive line coach, and former Boston College lineman Marc Colombo was fired on Wednesday according to multiple reports. Giants head coach Joe Judge replaced Colombo with long-time offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

Colombo was hired by the Giants this offseason, after spending the previous two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Many were critical of Giants line play, specifically with first round draft pick Andrew Thomas out of Georgia, who has woefully underperformed with the Giants.

According to reports Judge brought in DeGuglielmo as a consultant to help with the line, and that didn't sit well with Colombo who expressed his displeasure with his head coach.

There were rumors of a physical altercation between Colombo and Judge, but those were quickly shot down by multiple sources. "Absolutely false" a source told Art Stapleton a Giants beat writer.

Colombo, a Bridgewater (MA) native, was an All Big East tackle for the Eagles from 1997-2001. During his time at the Heights he was integral to the success of William Green and the running game, while as a unit only allowing six sacks. He earned his All Big East honors in 2001, before being drafted by the Chicago Bears with the 29th pick in the first round. He played for the Bears, Cowboys and Dolphins during his eleven season career in the NFL.

