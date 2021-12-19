There is a new name to watch for in the transfer portal, as Boston College has offered Vanderbilt defensive lineman Marcus Bradley. The 6-3, 275 pound true freshman from Gaitherburg, Maryland announced his offer on Twitter today.

One of the top defensive ends in the Class of '21, Bradley was a four star who chose Vanderbilt over offers from Maryland, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Boston College and a score of other schools. Since entering the transfer portal he has reportedly taken visits to Memphis and Florida State.

As a true freshman he played in two games for Vanderbilt, but according to reports didn't click with new head coach Clark Lea's system. The new Commodore head coach had some interesting comments about him after Bradley entered the transfer portal.

"Marcus is a talented person and player that doesn’t quite have the behaviors and habits yet to be an active part of the program,” Lea said. “Until he does, he’s going to have to grow and mature, and we support him in that. But part of changing and transforming an environment is transforming the habits and behaviors that make up that environment, and we have to be really clear on what the expectations are and what a high-performance culture looks like and feels like. We’re waiting on him to be a part of that.”

Bradley would clearly fill a need for the Eagles, as Boston College will be losing Brandon Barlow to graduation and the defensive end position does not have much in terms of experienced depth. During his recruiting it was noted that he could play either end or defensive tackle, which they could also use as TJ Rayam is graduating and status of Chibueze Onwuka, who missed all of '21 with an injury remains unknown.

Per SI All American's scouting report:

"Bradley has some positional versatility across the defensive front, as he can play end and tackle depending upon the alignment. His best asset is his initial quickness at the snap, which allows him to jump blockers and easily squeeze through gaps. Once he marries his quick hands with cleaner technique, he should become a good contributor to a college defense. Bradley fits best as a 3-technique defensive tackle in a defensive scheme with 1-gap concepts.

