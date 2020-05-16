BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Martin Jarmond to Be Named Next UCLA AD

A.J. Black

Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond was named the new athletic director of the UCLA Bruins, according to a report by Pete Thamel.

Jarmond was reportedly named a finalist for the position earlier this week, and quickly jumped to the head of the pack after UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois withdrew her name. UCLA was looking to replace long time AD Dan Guerrero, who will be retiring at the end of June after serving as AD since 2002. 

This hire will end a three year stint at Boston College for Jarmond. He came to Boston College in June 2017 replacing Brad Bates, who struggled to keep football and basketball at a competitive level. Before coming to the Heights, he was an Associate Athletic Director at Ohio State, serving under long time AD Gene Smith. Jarmond was considered a fast rising star in the world of athletic administration, and was named a Top 40 under 40 by the Sports Business Journal.

During his time at Boston College he has been instrumental in improving the fan experience, welcoming fans on campus before tailgates, and bringing beer and wine sales to the stadiums. He has also been part of some big personnel moves in Chestnut Hill, including Joanna McNamee (women's basketball) and firing Steve Addazio and hiring Jeff Hafley (football).

Recently Jarmond has been in charge of the "Greater Heights Campaign" that has been in the process of raising $150 million dollars for the Athletics Department. 

This new role at UCLA is one filled with prestige, but will not be an easy one for Jarmond. According to Thamel, UCLA's Athletic Department was $19 million dollars in the red last season. This is a program still looking to dig out of the mess of some poor football and basketball hires made by Guerrero. 

Now with Jarmond reportedly gone, Boston College will have to have their own AD search, which could be a challenge given the current environment caused by COVID-19. BC Bulletin will be all over any news regarding this search. 

Related Links

Martin Jarmond A Finalist for UCLA AD Job

Martin Jarmond a Favorite For UCLA AD Job

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

****

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BCDrew
BCDrew

Kind of disappointing that it happens at the current time and I would have liked to see who Jarmond would hire as the new basketball coach. It will be interesting to see what UCLA fans will have to say. Any early predictions/desired candidates for BC?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 10 RB Travis Levy

In our first installment of our explosive player series, we explore Travis Levy, a running back that has been criminally underutilized during his time at Boston College.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

New Offer Johnny Garrett Sees Big Things In Future For Boston College Program

Boston College went into their own backyard to offer TE Johnny Garrett of BC High, read what he had to say about his first FBS offer.

A.J. Black

Report: Martin Jarmond "Top Choice" For UCLA AD Job

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reports that Martin Jarmond is the top choice for the UCLA AD job.

A.J. Black

Martin Jarmond Reportedly a Finalist for UCLA AD Job

Could Martin Jarmond already be on the move? According to an LA Times report he could be a finalist for the open UCLA job.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Newest Offer '22 OL Sullivan Weidman Loves That Boston College is Local

Sullivan Weidman, a 6'5 300 pound tackle from Boston is excited about his new offer from Jeff Hafley and the Boston College Eagles.

A.J. Black

'22 DB Terian Williams Sees Hafley Building ACC Championship Caliber Team

Boston College jumped out with an offer to a Georgia defensive back with a BC connection. Read all about it below.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Reviewing the Selections

A review of our All Quarter Century Team selections and the pondering of a question that you won't want to miss.

A.J. Black

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Special Teams

As we conclude our Quarter Century Team, here are our selections for special teamers.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Busy Offering Six Local Recruits on Monday

The Boston College staff was busy with local offers on Monday, read about who they offered below

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 8 For Georgia DE Ozzie Hoffler

The Eagles are in an impressive list for a defensive end out of Georgia

A.J. Black