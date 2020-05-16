Report: Martin Jarmond to Be Named Next UCLA AD

Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond was named the new athletic director of the UCLA Bruins, according to a report by Pete Thamel.

Jarmond was reportedly named a finalist for the position earlier this week, and quickly jumped to the head of the pack after UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois withdrew her name. UCLA was looking to replace long time AD Dan Guerrero, who will be retiring at the end of June after serving as AD since 2002.

This hire will end a three year stint at Boston College for Jarmond. He came to Boston College in June 2017 replacing Brad Bates, who struggled to keep football and basketball at a competitive level. Before coming to the Heights, he was an Associate Athletic Director at Ohio State, serving under long time AD Gene Smith. Jarmond was considered a fast rising star in the world of athletic administration, and was named a Top 40 under 40 by the Sports Business Journal.

During his time at Boston College he has been instrumental in improving the fan experience, welcoming fans on campus before tailgates, and bringing beer and wine sales to the stadiums. He has also been part of some big personnel moves in Chestnut Hill, including Joanna McNamee (women's basketball) and firing Steve Addazio and hiring Jeff Hafley (football).

Recently Jarmond has been in charge of the "Greater Heights Campaign" that has been in the process of raising $150 million dollars for the Athletics Department.

This new role at UCLA is one filled with prestige, but will not be an easy one for Jarmond. According to Thamel, UCLA's Athletic Department was $19 million dollars in the red last season. This is a program still looking to dig out of the mess of some poor football and basketball hires made by Guerrero.

Now with Jarmond reportedly gone, Boston College will have to have their own AD search, which could be a challenge given the current environment caused by COVID-19. BC Bulletin will be all over any news regarding this search.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com