Massachusetts the Latest State To Propose NIL Legislation

Massachusetts lawmakers are proposing their own "Name Image & Likeness" legislation according to a tweet by Dan Murphy of ESPN. This proposal would allow collegiate athletes to make money off endorsement deals, and would have no restrictions on what companies endorse them.

Currently, the battle for NIL compensation is being battled on a national level. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported late last week there is a new charge led by Senator Cory Booker that would allow college athletes to be compensated, something that is strictly against NCAA policy right now. Along with Richard Blumenthal, Booker has proposed an Athletes Bill of Rights that includes compensation, health insurance and more. This was led by their frustration of the NCAA's lack of progress on the issue.

The NCAA was supposed to have acted on this earlier but has stalled out due to changes in the political climate. According to the article:

The NCAA this week was expected to approve rules that would allow athletes to profit off their NIL and to transfer once without needing to sit out a year. However, officials are delaying both votes because of the uncertainty surrounding three issues: the Department of Justice’s threat of potential antitrust violations; the Supreme Court’s ruling on NCAA litigation in the Alston case; and the power shift, from Republican- to Democrat-controlled, in the U.S. Senate.

Booker hopes to have a federal policy in place that will supersede any state level legislation like what is being proposed in Massachusetts, and what is set to take place in Florida soon.

The Massachusetts NIL legislation still has to be approved by the state, stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates. If the proposal is passed, the ruling would go into place in January of 2022.

