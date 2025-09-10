Inside the ACC: NIL has Changed the Trajectory of College Football For the ACC
The great shift has happened in college sports. NIL has changed everything, and closely looking at the Atlantic Coast Conference, they have been one of the main beneficiaries of this new era.
The ACC has always been downplayed as one of the weaker conferences in college football. There have been times when that's not the case, such as Clemson's dominance in the past, but the conference is showing this year that some changes in the system have benefited some teams with a few years of NIL funding in full effect.
Miami's Resurgence
It could also be the Mario Cristobal effect, but the Hurricanes are in a better position than last season and are prime national championship contenders this year. Defeating No. 6 Notre Dame and with several ranked opponents coming within the next few weeks, the Canes have shown the benefits of NIL and bringing in some of the best talent in the country, starting with quarterback Carson Beck.
Beck was evaluated with a $4 million deal to come to Miami, and he has been worth the money while also improving week after week. CJ Dainels, coming from LSU, has been a touchdown machine this season, and the secondary has produced lockdown players. The money has turned the Hurricanes back into a national contender for years to come.
Florida State Defeating Alabama
13-0 to 2-10 and starting 2-0 for the 2025 season is one of the best stories in college football. No. 10 FSU was ready to burn the entire thing down after last season, but with the help of NIL, Mike Norvell saved his job and the jobs of many around him. Defeating No. 8 Alabama was just the start, and now they have a chance in a few weeks to defeat No. 5 Miami at home.
They were able to do this with a clear boost in NIL after the disastrous season that shook the Seminole faithful to the core. Better talent, better coaching, and better player evaluation, all coming with a chip on their shoulder, were always going to bring a program that was just shy of making the playoffs two seasons ago back to the national spotlight.
Three Top 12 Teams in the AP Poll
Miami (No. 5), Florida State (No. 10), and Clemson (No. 12) are the only representatives in the AP Poll this week, after SMU dropped out following a loss to Baylor over the weekend. The thing is, if you asked someone a few years ago about this current iteration, you would say that all is right in the ACC and in the world of college football.
The conference should have more teams inside the rankings. Those sitting on the outside, Louisville, Georgia Tech, and still the Mustangs are great teams who will be competing towards the end of the season for the top of the conference because of the increase in funding.
NIL saved the conference from becoming irrelevant in the football landscape, and now they have a chance to reclaim dominance once again over the college football world.