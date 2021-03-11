FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Matt Milano Signs Huge Contract With Buffalo Bills

Bills linebacker signs a deal to stay with the Bills
Author:
Publish date:

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has decided to stay put, signing a 4 year/$44 million dollar contract with the club. Adam Schefter originally reported the deal between Milano and the Bills. The Bills had a huge season, winning the AFC East and were just a game away from the Super Bowl in 2020.

Milano, a leader on a very good Bills defense, thrived this year with 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception. He missed six games in 2020, but before this season he had played in 44 of 48 games, and has been remarkably durable in his NFL career. Milano has 273 tackles in his career, including a career-high 101 in 2019, 6 sacks and 5 interceptions in 54 career games with the Bills. He came to Buffalo as a fifth round draft pick in 2017.

Earlier this week, safety Justin Simmons, another former Boston College player, was franchised by the Denver Broncos. The two sides will reportedly try to work out a long term deal.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC

MattMilano
Football

Matt Milano Signs Huge Contract With Buffalo Bills

JahminMuse
Recruiting

'22 Defensive End Gilbert Tongrongou "Speechless"After Boston College Offer

Photo Sep 19, 12 12 17 PM
Recruiting

Kwan Williams: SI All American Scouting Report

POsition_Battles_Spring_Football-6037908df5f9a21ba44b3fb2_Feb_25_2021_12_02_23
Recruiting

Locked on Boston College: A Huge Recruiting Get For the Eagles

USATSI_15032632_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 DT Kwan Williams

USATSI_15308780_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Former BC Safety John Johnson Not Franchised By LA Rams

EwE8QJ3XcAoDtwJ
Baseball

Boston College Hits Five Home Runs In 10-5 Victory Over Maine

USATSI_15697635_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Locked on Boston College: Basketball is Done.

USATSI_15697632_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Basketball's Season Ends With 86-51 Loss To Duke