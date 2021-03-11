Matt Milano Signs Huge Contract With Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has decided to stay put, signing a 4 year/$44 million dollar contract with the club. Adam Schefter originally reported the deal between Milano and the Bills. The Bills had a huge season, winning the AFC East and were just a game away from the Super Bowl in 2020.

Milano, a leader on a very good Bills defense, thrived this year with 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception. He missed six games in 2020, but before this season he had played in 44 of 48 games, and has been remarkably durable in his NFL career. Milano has 273 tackles in his career, including a career-high 101 in 2019, 6 sacks and 5 interceptions in 54 career games with the Bills. He came to Buffalo as a fifth round draft pick in 2017.

Earlier this week, safety Justin Simmons, another former Boston College player, was franchised by the Denver Broncos. The two sides will reportedly try to work out a long term deal.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC