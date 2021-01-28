Former BC Linebacker Matt Milano Prepares For Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills were just a game away from the Super Bowl, and that was due partly to their ferocious defense. Linebacker Matt Milano, a leader on that defense, thrived this year with 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception. The 2017 draft pick out of Boston College is set for a new experience in his journey, free agency. Milano could be a hot commodity this offseason, but his price tag also rose. According to Profootballtalk.com, the Bills are one team that would like to keep Milano.

“We’d love to be able to get Matt back,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “He knows that. I shared that with him and I’m sure Sean [McDermott] has as well. The business side matters. He wants to and he’s earned the right to go to free agency and see what his market bears. We’ll do our best to retain him and as many guys as we can. We just don’t even know the numbers yet and what it’s going to be. There’s going to be some tough decisions unfortunately for us, whether it’s letting guys go on this roster or having to watch guys leave.”

The Bills are planning on evaluating their cap space before they make an official offer to Milano. But all signs point to the former BC star heading into free agency. During his time at Boston College, Milano had 140 tackles, 14 sacks and an interception. He was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

