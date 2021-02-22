FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Could Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano Head to a Division Rival?

The former Boston College star could draw interest from a historic coach in the AFC East
The NFL season only recently concluded their 2020-21 season, but free agency talk is already getting hot and heavy. Two former Boston College names to watch for this offseason is safety Justin Simmons of the Broncos and linebacker Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills. While it is appears likely that Simmons could be hit with the franchise tag, Milano's situation seems a bit murkier. 

In his weekly column, SI.com's Albert Breer discussed the current free agent market, and some of the team's with big cap space. In his "power rankings", Breer plays fantasy matchmaker and lists Matt Milano as a potential candidate to sign with another AFC East team:

3) New England Patriots: Since it’s the Patriots, we’ll shy away from a splash here and go bargain shopping in identifying Bills LB Matt Milano. Bill Belichick has long liked taking from division rivals in free agency, and Milano’s just the kind of smart, versatile linebacker that the coach has long treasured.

The Patriots are over $60 million dollars under the newly set salary cap, so they will have money to spend this offseason. After not making the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, Bill Belichick will need to figure out a way to get his team back into the playoff picture. Landing talent like Milano, who graduated from Boston College in 2017, would be a smart way to rebuild depth the Patriots sorely lack. 

Free agency opens in the NFL on April 29th. 

