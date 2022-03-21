Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons Trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts

Colts land a valuable quarterback and become immediate contenders in AFC

Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan is on the move, according to multiple NFL outlets (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, he will be heading to the the Indianapolis Colts. In return the Falcons will receive a third round draft pick. 

Ryan, who recently restructured his massive contract to help give the Falcons some cap space, has been the face of the Atlanta franchise for almost fifteen seasons. During his time with the Falcons he has thrown for 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns while bringing his team to a Super Bowl.

 However, when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson became available this offseason, the Falcons were reportedly pursuing him. They eventually lost the highly contested battle to the Cleveland Browns, but the message was sent. The Falcons appear ready to move on from Matty Ice. 

DeshaunWatson

Atlanta lost out on the Watson bidding war as Cleveland opened their war chest to acquire the quarterback

For the Colts, the move makes a lot of sense. The team recently dealt Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, and with a solid squad around them have the need for a capable quarterback. Ryan, who still has played at a high level even at 36 years old would easily fit that bill. And with a strong offensive line, one of the nation's best running backs in Jonathan Taylor, and a good defense, Ryan could put Indy in a position to not only be one of the strongest teams in the AFC, but also will contend for a Super Bowl title.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ryan joins a list of quarterbacks to find new homes this past offseason. Including the aforementioned Watson and Wentz, Russell Wilson (Broncos), and Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers), 

mattryan

Ryan threw for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 INTS last season

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

MattRyan
Football

Atlanta Falcons Trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts

By A.J. Black7 minutes agoComment
EryxDaugherty
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Two More Commitments For BC Football

By A.J. Black3 hours agoComment
ChrisMarkwood
Basketball

Maine Basketball Hires Boston College Assistant Chris Markwood

By A.J. Black16 hours agoComment
ERyx
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 DL Eryx Daugherty

By A.J. BlackMar 19, 2022Comment
JordanMayer
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 DE Jordan Mayer

By A.J. BlackMar 19, 2022Comment
jehlanigalloway
Football

WR Jehlani Galloway Transfers to Western Michigan

By A.J. BlackMar 19, 2022Comment
ZionJohnsonCombine
Football

Newest PFF Mock Draft Has Zion Johnson Drafted by Buffalo Bills

By A.J. BlackMar 19, 2022Comment
EmmettMorehead
Football

Boston College Football Spring Questions: Quarterbacks

By A.J. BlackMar 19, 2022Comment
USATSI_17817238_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Women's Basketball Downs Maine in First Round of WNIT

By A.J. BlackMar 18, 2022Comment