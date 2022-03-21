Atlanta Falcons Trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan is on the move, according to multiple NFL outlets (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, he will be heading to the the Indianapolis Colts. In return the Falcons will receive a third round draft pick.

Ryan, who recently restructured his massive contract to help give the Falcons some cap space, has been the face of the Atlanta franchise for almost fifteen seasons. During his time with the Falcons he has thrown for 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns while bringing his team to a Super Bowl.

However, when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson became available this offseason, the Falcons were reportedly pursuing him. They eventually lost the highly contested battle to the Cleveland Browns, but the message was sent. The Falcons appear ready to move on from Matty Ice.

Atlanta lost out on the Watson bidding war as Cleveland opened their war chest to acquire the quarterback

For the Colts, the move makes a lot of sense. The team recently dealt Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, and with a solid squad around them have the need for a capable quarterback. Ryan, who still has played at a high level even at 36 years old would easily fit that bill. And with a strong offensive line, one of the nation's best running backs in Jonathan Taylor, and a good defense, Ryan could put Indy in a position to not only be one of the strongest teams in the AFC, but also will contend for a Super Bowl title.

Ryan joins a list of quarterbacks to find new homes this past offseason. Including the aforementioned Watson and Wentz, Russell Wilson (Broncos), and Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers),

Ryan threw for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 INTS last season

