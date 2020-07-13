BCBulletin
Boston College Linebacker Max Richardson Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

A.J. Black

Boston College senior linebacker Max Richardson was named to the watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Richardson comes into the 2020 season with huge expectations. A dynamic playmaker in 2019 he led the ACC in solo tackles with 72. He was named a second team All ACC member last season as well, and a first team preseason All ACC member in most publications for 2020.  He withdrew from the NFL Draft this winter to return to the Eagles for his senior season with new head coach Jeff Hafley. 

He's going to need to have a big year in order to turn around a defense that finished near the bottom of every statistical category in 2020. 

You can read more about Max Richardson in our player profile series, and also in our Top 10 Breakout Eagles series.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced November 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 10, 2020. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 12, 2021.

