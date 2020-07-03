BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Linebacker Max Richardson

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for those players. We are going in numerical order, today we preview linebacker Max Richardson.

Of anyone on the defensive side of the ball, the bar is probably set highest for linebacker Max Richardson. In 2019, a year that the defense really struggled, Richardson elevated his game and made himself a household name. He finished 7th in the ACC in tackles for losses with 14.5 and led the conference in solo tackles. Watching the games, he was hard to miss. He zipped around the field, showing good speed for his position along with good instincts, all the while being a good tackler. 

Richardson is the complete package, as he is a leader in the locker room as well. It was huge news this offseason when he announced that he was returning, because he was projected to be a 3rd or 4th round NFL draft pick if he left BC. Now that he is back he is going to lead a group of linebackers that can rival anyone in the ACC. The expectations are huge for the senior, will he be able to live up to them?

Stellar

Let's start by talking hardware. If Richardson has the type of elite season he is capable of, he will finish First Team All ACC. Then if his play is really that great, he could be in the talks for Butkus Award. After the season is over, he rises into a second day draft pick in either the second or third round. On the field he has one of those defensive seasons that goes in the record book. He is that type of player offenses need to know where he is at all times. 

Standard

Richardson has a good season, but it isn't dominant. Makes good plays, has some great games, but doesn't do enough to be considered elite. Still it's a good year for the linebacker that sets himself up for the NFL Draft. 

Subpar

He just blends in with the rest of the defense. We don't see much in terms of a playmaker, and he regresses.

What kind of season are you expecting from Max Richardson? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Nickvinant
Nickvinant

Max will have an outstanding year. Great man on and off the field.

