Max Richardson Ready To Become Leader For Eagles On and Off The Field

Last year was not a year many on the defense want to remember. The Eagles were near the bottom of almost every statistical category, as they struggled to keep opposing squads off the score board. But 2020 is a new season, and there are leaders on the defensive side ready to bring the defense back to resemble some of the great squads that have come through Chestnut Hill in the past. Linebacker Max Richardson, who has already been named to the Bednarik, Butkus, and Bronko Nagurski Award watch list, is a player who performs on the field, but is also ready to become a leader in the locker room and off the field. .

"Max has been every he's been as advertised as a leader. You know, I can honestly say he's one of the better leaders I've been around in college football," says defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu. "He demand he demands respect and the way he does that is through his actions first and foremost." Richardson, finished 2019 the team leader in tackles with 109, to go along with 3.5 sacks.

The senior linebacker has been valuable for the new staff. He feels like he can be the bridge from the previous staff to the new staff, and to help the new players get adjusted to camp and life at Boston College. And it's not just his voice. Richardson gives credit to his fellow veteran linebackers John Lamot and Isaiah McDuffie for helping to set the tone at camp. "You know, he sets the tone for a lot of the guys in that locker room. And, you know, for the coaches, that's that goes a long way," said Lukabu.

The linebacker room is special in it's own way too. This offseason, head coach Jeff Hafley brought back Sean Duggan to coach the linebackers. The former BC player who played with NFL linebackers Luke Kuechly and Steven Daniels, worked with Hafley at Ohio State, and now back in Chestnut Hill brings some continuity to the position. "It's great to have Coach Duggan who was a previous captain of BC football as our coach because he preaches the long culture of Boston College linebacker units being tough, being physical, being smart, and leading the team with energy focus." Richardson explained.

For Richardson he not only has become the leader on the field, but has let his voice be heard on various social topics. He talks about "Black Lives Matter" with his teammates, and keeps himself abreast of the news, including the latest on the election and COVID19.

"I think that's that's as leaders on this team we have to do that this year. It's not just about playing football, but it's about leading off the field as well wearing your mask, staying away from people, and doing the right thing," Richardson concluded.

(Photo and Video courtesy of BCEagles.com)

