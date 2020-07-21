BCBulletin
Max Richardson Named To Butkus Award Watchlist

A.J. Black

Boston College linebacker Max Richardson was named to the Butkus Award watchlist this week. The award given at the end of the season goes to the best linebacker in the country. 

Per the press release:

Semifinalists are expected to be named November 2, finalists November 23, and winners on or before December 8. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

The Butkus Award, www.thebutkusaward.com, @ButkusAward2020 and on Facebook at 51.butkus, is presented by the nonprofit Butkus Foundation. Selectors and selection criteria are located on the official website. Search social media for #butkusaward2020.

The Butkus Award® is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit www.NCFAA.org for more information.

Richardson comes into the 2020 season with huge expectations. A dynamic playmaker in 2019 he led the ACC in solo tackles with 72. He was named a second team All ACC member last season as well, and a first team preseason All ACC member in most publications for 2020. He withdrew from the NFL Draft this winter to return to the Eagles for his senior season with new head coach Jeff Hafley.

This is the second watchlist Richardson has been named to, also being named to the Bednarik Award watchlist.

Former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly won the Butkus Award in 2011. 

Other watchlist nominees:

Max Richardson: Bednarik Award

David Bailey: Doak Walker Award 

Hunter Long: Mackey Award

