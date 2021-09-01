Los Angeles Rams Cut Former BC Defensive Lineman Max Roberts

Former Boston College and Maine defensive lineman Max Roberts was formally cut today by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent, was waived before the final 53 man roster was announced.

Coming to Chestnut Hill after transferring from Maine, Roberts was immediately effective leading the Eagles with 22 tackles along with 4.5 sacks. He was more of a situational defensive end, playing in mostly pass situations, and showed a quick burst and good speed getting after the quarterback.

Roberts came up with some big plays throughout the season. Against Pitt he, along with linebacker Max Richardson sacked Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett to force a very long field goal to tie the game. Alex Kessman hit the 56 yard field goal, but it was a big play for the Eagles.

Roberts was one of four Eagles cut at the end of the preseason. Max Richardson (Raiders), Aaron Monteiro (Panthers) and Wyatt Ray (Titans) were all also waived.

This does not mean the end of the road for Roberts. He could still be signed by another NFL a squad, or be retained by the Rams for their practice squad.

