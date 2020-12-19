Defensive End Max Roberts Declares for NFL Draft

Boston College defensive end Max Roberts has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Coming to Chestnut Hill after transferring from Maine, Roberts was immediately effective leading the Eagles with 22 tackles along with 4.5 sacks. He was more of a situational defensive end, playing in mostly pass situations, and showed a quick burst and good speed getting after the quarterback.

Roberts came up with some big plays throughout the season. Against Pitt he, along with linebacker Max Richardson sacked Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett to force a very long field goal to tie the game. Alex Kessman hit the 56 yard field goal, but it was a big play for the Eagles.

Coming to Boston College was a good idea for Roberts if he wanted to catch the attention of NFL scouts and coaches. Getting tape of play at the ACC level will hopefully raise his profile, and improve his chances of getting drafted.

It is interesting though that with the NCAA not counting 2020 against eligibility, that Roberts didn't decide to come back to Chestnut Hill. Another year in this system, and more film might have have helped even more. But this is football, and there is always the possibility of injuries, so it's hard to fault a player when they decide to take it to the next level.

Roberts is the third Boston College player to enter the draft, joining tight end Hunter Long and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any other roster moves on Boston College.

