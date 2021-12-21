Five Storylines To Watch Entering Military Bowl Week

Boston College leaves for Washington D.C. on Wednesday to continue their preparation for their Military Bowl matchup against the ECU Pirate on December 27th. Here are five storylines we will continue to monitor heading into the bowl game.

1. The Health of Phil Jurkovec: The last time we saw Jurkovec he was struggling mightily against Wake Forest, a game he threw for only 19 yards. It was clear that his hand, which was injured against UMass in Week 2, was not completely healed yet. Since that time, head coach Jeff Hafley has made remarks on his quarterbacks hand, claiming that he has seen improvement in all areas from Jurkovec since the loss to the Demon Deacons. This is going to be key area to watch for, as a healthy Jurkovec will allow BC's offensive attack to throw the ball more, and keep the play calling balanced.

2. Status of Alec Lindstrom & Zion Johnson: The two senior offensive linemen have been busy this offseason racking up All ACC accolades and other awards. But Hafley has been noncommittal on whether they will actually play or not. Losing the Eagles top two offensive linemen would be a big blow to the Eagles, and force them to throw two of their prized recruits into the starting lineup. Drew Kendall, a former four star would be the starting center, an exciting recruit, but he hasn't played all season. While most likely Ozzy Trapilo who did play when Christian Mahogany went down, would get the start at the other guard spot. While it may be exciting to see the future of the BC offensive line play this early, it could also change the dynamic of the game.

3. How Will Boston College Slow Down Holton Ahlers: Boston College finished the regular season with the ACC's best passing defense, but the final two games showed some real flaws in their armor. Against Florida State and Wake Forest, BC allowed six touchdowns through the air, more than their previous eight games combined. Ahlers runs an offense that likes to throw the ball, ALOT. But interestingly, the throws are usually short with more yards coming after the catch, as he averages just 7.6 yards per throw. How will BC's pass defense look, especially if Josh DeBerry returns? This will be a major storyline to watch.

4. A Chance For The Youth: This game could be a good chance for many of BC's younger players to get in and experience some valuable snaps. Players like linebacker Bryce Steele, defensive back CJ Burton, the two previously mentioned offensive linemen, and wide receiver Jaden Williams all could see significant playing time against the Pirates. Depending on injuries and opt outs, we could see other names pop up as well, as the depth chart has taken a significant hit with experienced players who might jump up here, have hit the portal.

5. Ending On a High Note: While there isn't that big of a difference between finishing 7-6 and 6-7, a winning record certainly would feel different, especially on the recruiting trail. Group of Five schools have a tendency to play up to their Power Five competitors, just look at the results of UAB/BYU and Oregon State/Utah State. This game is going to take a complete effort from Boston College on both sides of the ball, something we have seen since the Georgia Tech game.