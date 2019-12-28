BCMaven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

College Football Playoffs: Boston College Rooting Guide

A.J. Black

The NCAA Playoffs kick off tonight with two games featuring the top four teams in the country. In the Fiesta Bowl, the ACC Champion Clemson Tigers face off against Ohio State, while LSU and Oklahoma battle in the Peach Bowl. BC fans will be watching, and may need some help determining who to root for. BC Maven is going to lay out what teams you should root for and why. 

Ohio State: Rooting Interest VERY high

Of any team in the playoffs, it is the Buckeyes who all Boston College fans should be actively rooting for. Reason number one is Jeff Hafley, the new Boston College head coach, and current Ohio State co-defensive coordinator. If he does well in the playoffs, and his defense performs well, people will notice and that can only help his profile on the recruiting trail. Even if Hafley is coaching another team, recruits watch these games and shutting down Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow will make the new coach's stock only rise. Of course Ohio State HC Ryan Day has connections with Boston College during his multiple runs as coordinator for Frank Spaziani and Steve Addazio. 

Clemson Tigers: Rooting Interest Warm

Clemson would normally be the top school Boston College fans should root for, but facing off against Jeff Hafley knocks them down. It's all about conference pride if you are  shooting for Clemson. Watching an ACC program win would be good for the conference, but at this point Clemson feels like they are on another stratosphere compared to every other program. They star a quarterback who plays nearly flawless football on the big stage, a running back better than any one in the country, and a coach who has a chip on his shoulder for a perceived lack of respect. But if they do defeat Ohio State, Clemson would be much easier to root for than LSU or Oklahoma. 

Oklahoma Sooners: Rooting Interest Luke Warm (at least in the Peach Bowl)

If BC fans want to see Jeff Hafley win the National Championship and come to Chestnut Hill on top, Oklahoma should be the team to root for in the Peach Bowl. LSU is a juggernaut right now, Joe Burrow and the Tigers wide receivers are explosive, and Oklahoma would be a better matchup for Hafley's defense. On top of the defensive matchup, Justin Fields should easily move the ball against the Sooners defense. 

LSU Tigers: Rooting Interest Ice Cold

Unless you are just rooting for great players, LSU should not be a team BC fans should be rooting for. They play in the SEC, a conference that believes that they are vastly superior to the ACC and they match up really well against Ohio State. Unless you want to hear another year of SEC fans talking about how great their conference is, the Tigers should be near the team you root for least. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Coordinator Candidates: Defense

A.J. Black

A look at candidates for defensive coordinator for the Boston College Eagles

Could Tarik Black Be A Transfer Target For Eagles?

A.J. Black

Would the former 4* WR consider the Eagles?

Ten College Hockey Arenas to Visit

jbiagioni16

Old Barns and New Complexes Highlight the List

The BC Football All Decade Team: The Secondary

A.J. Black

Who made the list?

The BC Football All Decade Team: Defensive Front Seven

A.J. Black

Who made our list of elite Eagles?

Boston College Football Recruiting: Addison Penn Decommits From Eagles

A.J. Black

Final holdover from Addazio's class has chosen to decommit

The BC Football All Decade Team: Offense

A.J. Black

With the end of the 2010's upon us, let's look at the top players from Boston College

If Anthony Brown Transfers, Then What?

A.J. Black

What will Jeff Hafley do with his quarterback situation?

Boston College Recruiting: '20 WR Justin Bellido Flips From Minnesota, Commits To Eagles

A.J. Black

BC lands a commit that was slotted to be a Gopher

Boston College vs. California: Preview and Predictions

A.J. Black

Preview of the Golden Bears vs. Eagles in Saturday's out of conference finale.