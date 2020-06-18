BCBulletin
NCAA Approves New Practice Schedules For Football, Basketball and Other Sports

A.J. Black

It was a huge day for the NCAA today as there were multiple updates on college sports resuming operations. The council met virtually today to talk about a number of issues around college sports regarding getting sports back up after the COVID19 pandemic brought them to a halt. 

As expected, the NCAA approved the upcoming schedule to begin a schedule for summer practices. As first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, college football will begin to slowly integrate organized meetings and workouts on July 6, with the hope of enhanced training by the end of July, and with a normal start to summer practices in August.  

Boston College has yet to set a date for football players to return to campus, but if they get back in the next few weeks they should be right in line with the NCAA guidelines. This would put Boston College on track to kick off on time against Syracuse on September 4th. 

For men's and women's basketball, the committee approved a continuation of their current rules that allow for eight hours of nonphysical activities prior to July 19. On top of that starting on July 20 players can resume summer activities until the start of the school year. 

“The Council worked to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate our campuses and athletics facilities gradually and safely, within all campus, local and state mandates,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “Student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority.”

The committee also approved eight hours of non physical activity for all other sports. This would allow teammates and coaches to connect virtually, something that in other cases would have not been allowed. 

