NFL Draft 2020: Night Two Live Blog

A.J. Black

NFL DRAFT DETAILS

WHAT: 85th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: To be held remotely in observance of COVID-19 protocols

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23 (Round 1); 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3); Noon ET on Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)

TIMING: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

BC Bulletin held a live blog event last night and it was a smashing success. So we decided to come back for night two, which should be filled with more opinions, analysis and critiquing the interior design of NFL coaches and GMs. 

Barring something unexpected, there most likely will not be any Boston College players selected in the second round tonight. However, the third round could be a perfect landing spot for running back AJ Dillon.  

So stop on in as we discuss the picks live and jump in the comment section to give your opinion. It should be a fun night of football!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

