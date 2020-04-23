AJ Dillon: Potential NFL Draft Landing Spots

The NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and AJ Dillon will undoubtedly hear his name at some point this weekend. There have been numerous mock drafts around that have him going to different teams throughout the NFL. But where could he end up?

To prepare for this draft, BC Bulletin created probabilities of which team could draft AJ Dillon. These are based on a team drafting him to be either a starter or role player right away. It's impossible to guess if a team will draft Dillon just to stash him for a future season. In creating these groupings we looked at the current running back situation, and whether Dillon may fit in with the offense/team.

Good Probability

Seattle Seahawks: Have no real running back, and Pete Carroll loves big physical running backs. Dillon would be a great fit in his system, and could be new beast mode out in Seattle.

Buffalo Bills: Another team that could benefit from a back like Dillon. Buffalo is building a fierce team, and Dillon's style would fit in well with their culture.

Indianapolis Colts: Have Marlon Mack, but could use another back to compliment him. Dillon would get the chance to share carries,

LA Rams: Just released Todd Gurley, they have no real every down back on the roster. Dillon is a big physical runner, who could be a nice replacement for a team that just lost Gurley.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Lots of buzz about possibly trading Leonard Fournette. Even if they don't now, Dillon has been compared to Fournette in the past and would be a nice replacement.

New York Jets: Just like Jacksonville, they could make a trade and move LeVeon Bell out of New York if they do the Jets will have a huge need at running back

Miami Dolphins: Landed Jordan Howard this offseason, but his numbers have dropped over the past few seasons. Might be wise to pair Dillon with the veteran.

Detroit Lions: Another team with a bunch of running backs on the roster, none of which are proven. Adding a back like Dillon to the group to be "the guy" might make sense.

Arizona Cardinals: Traded away David Johnson and have a need for a running back. Have loads of other needs, but if he is available in the 4th round it may make sense.

50/50

Tennessee Titans: Shouldn't the Titans focus on another area, given they have Derrick Henry? Probably. But Mike Vrabel knows Dillon well, and might be tempted if he is around.

Atlanta Falcons: Todd Gurley is an injury risk, and came to Atlanta banged up, could be a landing spot for Dillon.

LA Chargers: Austin Ekeler has never been a full time running back at this level, and they just Melvin Gordon to the Broncos. Could be a spot for Dillon.

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders had a solid second half to the season last year, but does the staff see him as an everydown back?

New England Patriots: Already have three running backs that Bill Belichick are high on. Plus they have a laundry list of needs now, like linebacker, quarterback, and tight end. Unless the Pats were to do something with someone like Rex Burkhead I can't see the Pats using a pick here.

Pittsburgh Steelers: James Connor is the every down back, but this is a team that likes to run the ball, and Dillon could be a good complement to Connor.

Tampa Bay Bucs: Ronald Jones is the starter right now, Dillon could easily find his way on a team like this. I could also see the Bucs trading picks away though to get Tom Brady more experienced weapons.

Chicago Bears: David Montgomery should be the starter, but with Jordan Howard gone, they may need another back on their depth chart.

Baltimore Ravens: Mark Ingram had a huge bounce back year last season, but he is getting up in age. Could AJ Dillon be some good value for the team as a reserve?

Low Probability

Denver Broncos: Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon take up two roster spots, can't see them drafting another running back.

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook is a star in the making, running back is not a big area of need for them.

Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott is one of the most important cogs in that offense.

San Francisco 49ers: Raheem Mostert was a revelation in 2019, should be set at running back.

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb is the every down back and the Browns have other areas of need.

Green Bay: Break out season last year from Aaron Jones, should be set at the position

Kansas City Chiefs: Don't see them needing a power back in that offense.

New York Giants: Should be all set With Saquon Barkley

Carolina Panthers: Just signed Christian McCaffrey to a huge deal, bigger needs.

New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara is their feature back.

Houston Texans: Just traded for David Johnson, and have much bigger needs.

Las Vegas Raiders: Drafted Josh Jacobs last year, most likely won't be drafting one this year.

