Al Washington Out As Ohio State Linebackers Coach

Former Eagles player and coach is out of a job as Ryan Day continues to shake up his staff
Former Boston College linebacker, and coach Al Washington is out at Ohio State according to multiple reports. The Buckeyes recently hired Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to run their defense, and he will also coach the linebackers as well, meaning Washington's job was redundant. This has been one of a series of coaching moves that head coach Ryan Day has made since

It has been a busy few years since Al Washington left Boston College in 2017. He spent one season with the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2017 as defensive line coach, and joined with Don Brown in Michigan in 2018. After the 2020 season, the University of Tennessee reportedly offered him a defensive coordinator job, but he declined in order to return to Columbus. 

On the recruiting trail Washington was dynamic for Ohio State. Per the website Eleven Warriors:

Washington also made a splash on the recruiting trail for Ohio State, helping sign several top-100 prospects including five-stars C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles as well as four-star linebackers Gabe Powers, Cody Simon and Reid Carrico. He also had a hand in recruiting five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer, five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson and four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock, among others.

During his time with Boston College, Washington coached the defensive line and special teams. He also was a solid recruiter for Steve Addazio's staff, bringing in multiple big names from the Georgia area. Before his coaching time, Washington was a defensive lineman for the Eagles. 

