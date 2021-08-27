Pac-12 Decides Against Expansion

It looks like the western schools are not choosing to expand….for now

The next expansion and realignment domino has apparently fallen, or not fallen as the case may be. The Pac-12 announced on Thursday that they do not intend to expand past the twelve members that they currently are comprised of.

This news comes on the heels of a flurry of expansion and realignment news that have shaken college sports. The first move was Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, who appears to be building a super conference. And just earlier this week the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced an alliance, that would in the future bring cross conference scheduling along with a shared vision and voting block for any future expansion of the college football playoffs.

After the two Big 12 schools left for the SEC, there was lots of murmuring that the ACC/Big Ten and Pac-12 could poach what was left in the conference. There were rumors about West Virginia heading to the ACC, Kansas and Iowa State to the Big Ten and Texas Tech, Kansas, TCU, Oklahoma State and Baylor joining the PAC-12. This decision looks like it will pause any expansion efforts, at least for now.

“We did the work necessary to determine that we were happy with our current makeup and that we think we can thrive with 12,” said Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff. “It was a unanimous vote of our presidents and chancellors to stay at 12.”

So what happens next?

Look for the Big 12 to try and add to their ranks. Schools like Memphis, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF could be attractive to the conference as they try to beef up their member schools. Clearly these schools are no Oklahoma or Texas, but there is value there, and there is always the possibility of building up the brands of these schools.

But all it takes is for another conference to make a move, if the ACC or Big Ten do poach the Big 12 this could all change. Stay tuned.