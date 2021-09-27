September 27, 2021
Two Boston College Eagles Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Pat Garwo III and Brandon Sebastian earn big honors after BC's thrilling win on Saturday
Author:

Running back Pat Garwo III and cornerback Brandon Sebastian were named ACC Players of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. 

Garwo, who was named ACC Running Back of the Week, ran the ball for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He was an integral part of a rushing attack that ran the ball for 275 yards against Missouri. Boston College's offensive identity has changed since the injury to quarterback Phil Jurkovec, moving from a pass first offense to a power running game that excels at controlling the clock and keeping the defense off the field. 

Sebastian, named ACC Defensive Back of the Week, arguably had the play of the game, an interception in overtime to seal the win for the Eagles. On the first play from scrimmage for the Tigers in overtime, Sebastian lept up and snagged the deep pass from Connor Bazelak. Boston College went on to win the game 41-34, their first win against an SEC team since 2001. 

Boston College has a big matchup this weekend, as they take on the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. Kickoff is at 7:30pm and will be televised on the ACC Network.

