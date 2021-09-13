Pat Garwo III, Travis Levy Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

The pair of Eagles both had big games against the Minutemen

Boston College running back Pat Garwo III and returner Travis Levy both were named ACC Players of the Week. Garwo was named ACC "Running Back of the Week", while Levy was named "Specialist of the Week

Garwo rushed for a career-high 160 yards becoming BC’s first 100-yard rusher since David Bailey at Syracuse (Nov. 7, 2020). Garwo started the season off as the fourth string running back behind Levy, Alec Sinkfield and Xavier Coleman.

Levy on the other hand had a 20 yard touchdown run and a 96 yard kickoff return. The touchdown put the game away, and reconciled a bad fumble on a punt earlier in the game that gave UMass the ball on the BC one yard line.

