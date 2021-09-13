September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pat Garwo III, Travis Levy Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

The pair of Eagles both had big games against the Minutemen
Author:

Boston College running back Pat Garwo III and returner Travis Levy both were named ACC Players of the Week. Garwo was named ACC "Running Back of the Week", while Levy was named "Specialist of the Week

Garwo rushed for a career-high 160 yards becoming BC’s first 100-yard rusher since David Bailey at Syracuse (Nov. 7, 2020). Garwo started the season off as the fourth string running back behind Levy, Alec Sinkfield and Xavier Coleman. 

Levy on the other hand had a 20 yard touchdown run and a 96 yard kickoff return. The touchdown put the game away, and reconciled a bad fumble on a punt earlier in the game that gave UMass the ball on the BC one yard line. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

TravisLevy
Football

Pat Garwo III, Travis Levy Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

JeffHafley
Football

Boston College vs. Missouri Kickoff Time Announced

all_quarter_century_defensive_tackles-5ead8ba11c719e45265911eb_may_02_2020_15_11_58
Football

Boston College vs. UMass: Grading the Eagles

_DSC0819
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: September 13, 2021

69D350E1-D1F0-41F0-8D6D-CEB764CFCD51
Basketball

‘22 Guard Chas Kelley Commits to Boston College

Phil_Steele_All_ACC_Team_BC-60d86992b913ca2c41ca58e5_Jun_27_2021_12_18_12
Football

Boston College 45 UMass 28: Defensive Observations

chaskelley
Maroon & Gold+

Decision Primer: '22 Guard Chas Kelley

zionjohnson
Football

Boston College 45 UMass 28: Observations on Offense

flag
Football

Boston College vs. UMass: Three Stars