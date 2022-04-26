AD Pat Kraft Reportedly Targeted by Penn State; Deal Expected Soon

The Eagles will be looking for their fourth AD since 2017

Boston College athletic director is expected to become the new AD at Penn State, according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel. The article goes on to say that a deal should be completed and announced by the end of the week. Kraft would replace Sandy Barbour who retired.

Kraft came to Boston College in 2020 to replace Martin Jarmond who left to become AD at UCLA. During his time with the Eagles, Kraft has made a hire (Earl Grant), and has been integral in the process of creating a new basketball only practice facility. Known as a strong behind the scenes administrator, Kraft was also key in the new relationship with New Balance for all other sports expect football, and Adidas for football.

During his time at Boston College he oversaw the huge effort of keeping his athletic programs going during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the safety of his athletes and staff. In 2020, football made it through the entire season without missing a game due to a COVID pause.

Kraft at BC's practice during the pandemic

Before coming to Boston College, Kraft had strong roots in the Pennsylvania area. He worked as AD at Temple, where he again was noted as a strong fundraiser with a keen eye on talent. Kraft is known as a football "guy", who had strong relationships with his football coaches both with the Owls and Eagles.

For Boston College, the exit of Kraft will mean that the Eagles will be on their fourth AD since 2017. Brad Bates left college athletics to work as a consultant, while the aforementioned Jarmond is still at UCLA. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full details as this process continues.

