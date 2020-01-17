BCMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Who Broke Pete Buttigieg's Heart? Boston College.

A.J. Black

Politics is usually something we stay clear of on BC Maven. But Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend Indiana and Democratic presidential candidate talked with the New York Times for a profile this week. In the interview he came up with an answer that is relevant to our sites coverage.  The Times asked all sorts of questions about his history and political views, but he was also asked "Who broke your heart?". The 37 year old candidate's answer? Boston College. 

"I was 11 years old,” Buttigieg told the Times “We were this close to the National Championship.”

The young candidate is referring to the 1993 game between the Eagles and Fighting Irish, a game ND needed to win.  This game was huge for the Irish, if they won the game they would have completed their perfect regular season and were going to be well on their way to another National Championship. Notre Dame was huge favorites going into the game, especially given that they had pounded BC just the year before 51-7. But Tom Coughlin's squad had other plans.

Boston College fans will remember the game as it became an iconic moment in Eagles sports history. After battling back in forth for four quarters the Eagles won on a 41 yard David Gordon field goal 41-39 in South Bend as time expired. The loss ruined the aspirations of Notre Dame as Florida State snuck in and ended up winning the title. 

“There wasn’t a BCS back then, so when you finish the season undefeated, you’re the champion,” Buttigieg told the Times. “And they came into our stadium, and they broke my little heart.” The son of two Notre Dame professors, Buttigieg felt that loss hard. 

Here is that kick again:

Follow BC Maven on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vince Oghobaase To Become Defensive Line Coach At Boston College

Eagles grab a former UCLA staffer

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Breaking News: Former Boston College Linebacker Luke Kuechly Retires From NFL

Thanks for the memories Luke

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Marc McLaughlin: BC’s Ultimate Team Player

BC's Do-It-All Forward Deserves More Attention

jbiagioni16

by

oldman7079

Boston College Hits Recruiting Trail Hard In Maryland

New DB coach Aazar Abdul Rahim is aggressively recruiting big time players

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Former BC DB Coach Anthony Campanile Hired By Dolphins

Big for BC recruiting

A.J. Black

Syracuse Rides Dominant Defensive Performance, Boeheim's Shooting To Shut Down Eagles 76-50

Boston College was dominated by Syracuse on Wednesday night.

A.J. Black

Boston College 38 Syracuse 13: Eagles Struggling At Half

BC looks lost on offense as they have failed to hit a three at half.

A.J. Black

2020 Safety Jiovanny Holmes "Excited" About Boston College Offer, Plans Visit

Have the Eagles found their next commit?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles upset the Orange on the road?

A.J. Black

Know Your Enemy: Previewing the Syracuse Orange

Getting insider information on tonight's matchup the Syracuse Orange.

A.J. Black