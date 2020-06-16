Former BC Tight End Pete Mitchell Nominated For College Football Hall of Fame

The College Football Hall of Fame released their names of players on the 2021 ballot that included 85 former players and coaches. Former Boston College tight end Pete Mitchell made the list:

Per the press release:

Pete Mitchell, Boston College-Tight End-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer, leading the conference in catches his last two seasons…Ranks second all-time at BC in career receptions (190) and third all-time in career receiving yards (2,388).

To get nominated to the Hall of Fame, the process goes as following:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation's Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee's football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2021 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1971 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate's collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Currently there are eight Eagles in the College Football Hall of Fame. Doug Flutie, Mike Ruth, Mike Holovak, George Kerr, Eugene Goodreault, Chester Gladchuk, Charles O'Rourke all are enshrined in Atlanta. There is also one coach in as well, Frank Cavanaugh.