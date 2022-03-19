Newest PFF Mock Draft Has Zion Johnson Drafted by Buffalo Bills

Could Zion Johnson go to a team that could be a Super Bowl team next season?

The NFL Draft talk continues to grow as NFL teams address needs in free agency. As players find new teams, needs in the draft become even more transparent. In the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft, Boston College guard Zion Johnson could be heading to an AFC contender, the Buffalo Bills at Pick 25. Per the site:

Brandon Bean has historically coveted valuable positions early in drafts. The Bills' first selection in each of the past three drafts has been along the defensive line. That being said, the dire straits at guard may force his hand. Johnson is as NFL-ready as it gets after allowing only six pressures last season.

Johnson turned many heads during his Senior Bowl workouts. The Davidson transfer was dominant as a guard, and worked hard as a center and tackle, moving up and down the line throughout the week. The 6-2 offensive lineman was named the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week. This award was given out to one player on each team for their work during the various practices during the week.

Johnson impressed during the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl Drills

BC Bulletin's Mitch Wolfe was at the workouts and was left impressed:



"Johnson was one of the first players on the field for every day of practice, every single day. He was working snaps and just doing reps before everyone at practice. Then, he was also always one of the last to leave. He was getting extra snaps with the QBs and at one point he was like working technique with another player."

Zion Johnson looks to be a first round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Boston College's last first round draft pick was Chris Lindstrom a guard like Johnson. The Massachusetts native was taken with the 14th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Last season, Lindstrom allowed zero sacks.

