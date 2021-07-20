Phil Jurkovec Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List.

On Tuesday, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec was named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List. There were 30 total quarterbacks on the list for the award that is given to the nation's top quarterback. The award is given out on Thursday, Dec. 9, during The Home Depot College Football Awards. This is the second watch list award for Jurkovec in the past two days, as he was also named to the Maxwell Award list on Monday.

2020 was a big year for Phil Jurkovec, who beat out incumbent quarterback Dennis Grosel for the starting job during camp. He was part of an offense that completely revitalized Boston College's dormant passing attack. He kept Boston College in every game, utilizing his massive 6'5 frame to shed would be tacklers, and extending plays. He had a good arm, that still needs to improve on accuracy and vision. He got banged up twice, missing the UVA game due to an injury, and playing in the Syracuse game with a dislocated shoulder. But the sky is the limit this year for the junior signal caller. Finished the season with 2558 yards, 17 touchdowns through the air and five interceptions.

