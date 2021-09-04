BC Bulletin Film Study: Phil Jurkovec

I had the pleasure to be joined by Mark Schofield, host of The QB Factory podcast for Bleeding Green Nation, writer for Touchdown Wire, Pats Pulpit, and Big Blue View, and the author of 17 Drives.

Together, we broke down Phil Jurkovec's 2020 performance against Pitt from a scouting and NFL Draft perspective. Mark gives the traits he looks for the most when evaluating quarterbacks and how Jurkovec grades out in those traits.

Mark and I are both graduates of The Scouting Academy, which is an excellent resource if you want to learn more about watching and scouting football. Additionally, the film cut-up was created by Caddy's Cutups, which is another fantastic resource for finding college film on prospects.

