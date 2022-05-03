Skip to main content

QB Phil Jurkovec Given Solid Odds To Be First Overall Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Eagles quarterback has the fifth best odds according to one online wagering site

The 2022 NFL Draft concluded this weekend, and the Vegas odds are already looking ahead to next year's event. According to Betonline, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has the fifth best odds of being the first overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Coming in at 16/1 odds, Jurkovec is the first player on the list to not play for a blue blood school. He is also the only one of two players from the ACC to be listed, with Miami's Tyler Van Dyke also receiving odds.

Here are the Top 9 players listed by the online service. 

CJStroud

CJ Stroud - Quarterback - Ohio State

2/1

BryceYoung

Bryce Young - Quarterback - Alabama

5/2

WillAnderson

Will Anderson - Linebacker - Alabama

3/1

ParisJohnson

Paris Johnson- Offensive Lineman - Ohio State

9/1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State - Wide Receiver

16/1

USATSI_17226630_168388155_lowres

Phil Jurkovec - Quarterback - Boston College

16/1

USATSI_17242134_168388155_lowres

Tyler Van Duke - Quarterback - University of Miami

16/1

SpencerRattler

Spencer Rattler - Quarterback - South Carolina

16/1

Jurkovec is now on his third season with Boston College after transferring from Notre Dame. Last season, the Pennsylvania native was injured in the second of the season against UMass. He missed the next six games, and returned at about half strength to finish the season. He was able to pull off wins against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech but struggled and was inconsistent against FSU and Wake Forest. 

