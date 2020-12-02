Locked On Boston College: Gators, Big Recruiting News, Jurkovec Injury Update

Locked on Boston College has dropped a new episode that you are not going to want to miss. Whether you are in to BC basketball or BC football today's episode has it all.

We start off by talking about recruiting news. As many of you know four star linebacker Bryce Steele committed to the Eagles on Tuesday, less than a week after Trevin Wallace decommitted. We talk about why this is such a big deal and how he will fit in Jeff Hafley's defense. But that isn't all the recruiting news we have, there are a few more names to watch that could be heading to Chestnut Hill, listen to the podcast to find out whom!

In terms of basketball, we talked with Graham Marsh of All Gators about the upcoming game between the University of Florida and Boston College. Marsh talks about the expectations for the year, the composition of the roster, and much more. This is the perfect primer to get you ready for Thursday's game at Mohegan Sun.

Finally we give an update on Phil Jurkovec. Yesterday at his press conference head coach Jeff Hafley talked about his injury and where the quarterback currently stands for this weekend. We give our insight on whether or not we think Jurkovec will play this weekend, and what the offense would look like under Dennis Grosel.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

