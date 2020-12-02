SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Locked On Boston College: Gators, Big Recruiting News, Jurkovec Injury Update

A.J. Black

Locked on Boston College has dropped a new episode that you are not going to want to miss. Whether you are in to BC basketball or BC football today's episode has it all. 

We start off by talking about recruiting news. As many of you know four star linebacker Bryce Steele committed to the Eagles on Tuesday, less than a week after Trevin Wallace decommitted. We talk about why this is such a big deal and how he will fit in Jeff Hafley's defense. But that isn't all the recruiting news we have, there are a few more names to watch that could be heading to Chestnut Hill, listen to the podcast to find out whom!

In terms of basketball, we talked with Graham Marsh of All Gators about the upcoming game between the University of Florida and Boston College. Marsh talks about the expectations for the year, the composition of the roster, and much more. This is the perfect primer to get you ready for Thursday's game at Mohegan Sun. 

Finally we give an update on Phil Jurkovec. Yesterday at his press conference head coach Jeff Hafley talked about his injury and where the quarterback currently stands for this weekend. We give our insight on whether or not we think Jurkovec will play this weekend, and what the offense would look like under Dennis Grosel. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Gasson305
Gasson305

The Globe is reporting Phil Jurkovec “got a clear X-ray on his injured left knee”, but Hafley mentioned that in a text conversation with Phil “his left knee is still sore but nothing too bad.”

Wondering what a clear x-ray actually means? No fracture, bone alignment normal, no injury to the ACL or tear to the meniscus? But, if Phil’s knee is sore (inflammation) why take the risk of him sustaining additional trauma to his already banged-up knee in a “pandemic” season finale?

The league is making kids sit out at least 14 days after testing CV—19 positive, e.g., Trevor Lawrence. So, why not follow that line of thinking, which is to err on the side of caution, and allow Phil to rest and heal? My vote is to play Dennis.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. St. John's: Live Updates

Live updates on tonight's game against the Red Storm

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

Stop by and discuss today's game between the Eagles and Cardinals.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Planning To Build Basketball Practice Facility

It sounds like the Eagles are going to finally get a practice facility for both men and women's basketball

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

The ACC Bowl Lineup is in Disarray. What Can They Do?

With four bowls gone, what happens with bowl season?

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Phil Jurkovec & David Bailey Out for Game With Injury

Two big injuries for the Eagles in the third quarter

A.J. Black

by

Waterchase20

'21 LB Bryce Steele Commits To Boston College

The Eagles added a quick 4* linebacker who should be an immediate impact in Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

'21 LB Trevin Wallace Decommits From Boston College. What's Next?

Wallace has decommitted after a bevy of SEC offers, but could there be good news coming soon for the Eagles?

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Weekly Kickoff: University of Virginia

Our weekly look at BC's opponent and what they bring to this weekend's season finale

A.J. Black

by

azbc

Recruiting Scouting Report: LB Bryce Steele

The inside intel on BC's newest commitment.

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Boston College vs. St. John's: Preview and Prediction

The Eagles and Red Storm face off today in a battle of two former Big East foes.

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus