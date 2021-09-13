September 13, 2021
Phil Jurkovec Reveals Photo Post Injury

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec looks to be out for the foreseeable future with an injury. He appeared to have posted a heavily bandage hand and wrist on Instagram.
Author:

It doesn't look good for Phil Jurkovec. The Boston College quarterback revealed a picture on his Instagram revealing what looks like his wrist in a cast or bandage. The photo was tagged from Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

IMG_5583

Jurkovec left Saturday's game against UMass after the first drive. He reportedly had a wrist or hand injury and his return was questionable. Head coach Jeff Hafley reported on Sunday that he was planning to speak to the doctor's about Jurkovec's condition but the public still hadn't received any clarification. On Monday, Jurkovec was still listed as starting quarterback for the Eagles.

There has been no official word yet on what the injury is, or what his prognosis will be. But this picture makes it pretty clear that Dennis Grosel will be the starting quarterback for the Eagles for the foreseeable future. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the health of Phil Jurkovec.

