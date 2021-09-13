September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Phil Jurkovec "Doubtful" To Return in 2021

The season appears to be over for the junior signal caller in Chestnut Hill
Author:

The season appears to be over for Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. As reported by Pete Thamel, the junior transfer from Notre Dame is doubtful to return in 2021. BC later tweeted confirming this report, stating that it was a hand injury.

Jurkovec who put up an Instagram post earlier today that showed a wrapped or bandaged hand at Newton Wellesley hospital was injured during the first quarter of the UMass-BC game on September 11th. He did not return to the game after being escorted to the locker room by medical personnel.

This is a big loss for the Eagles, as Jurkovec was expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. He threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener against Colgate. Last season Jurkovec, who was injured at two different points, threw for 2500 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. 

With Jurkovec gone for an extended time it looks like Dennis Grosel will be in line to be the starter from here on out. The graduate student took command of the offense, and was able to throw for over 200 yards against the Minutemen in the 45-28 win. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jeff Hafley will speak to reporters tomorrow 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

PhilJurkovec
Football

Phil Jurkovec "Doubtful" To Return in 2021

PhilJurkovec
Football

Phil Jurkovec Reveals Photo Post Injury

USATSI_15137591_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Open As Big Favorites Over Temple

TravisLevy
Football

Pat Garwo III, Travis Levy Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

JeffHafley
Football

Boston College vs. Missouri Kickoff Time Announced

all_quarter_century_defensive_tackles-5ead8ba11c719e45265911eb_may_02_2020_15_11_58
Football

Boston College vs. UMass: Grading the Eagles

_DSC0819
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: September 13, 2021

69D350E1-D1F0-41F0-8D6D-CEB764CFCD51
Basketball

‘22 Guard Chas Kelley Commits to Boston College

Phil_Steele_All_ACC_Team_BC-60d86992b913ca2c41ca58e5_Jun_27_2021_12_18_12
Football

Boston College 45 UMass 28: Defensive Observations