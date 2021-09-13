Phil Jurkovec "Doubtful" To Return in 2021

The season appears to be over for the junior signal caller in Chestnut Hill

The season appears to be over for Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. As reported by Pete Thamel, the junior transfer from Notre Dame is doubtful to return in 2021. BC later tweeted confirming this report, stating that it was a hand injury.

Jurkovec who put up an Instagram post earlier today that showed a wrapped or bandaged hand at Newton Wellesley hospital was injured during the first quarter of the UMass-BC game on September 11th. He did not return to the game after being escorted to the locker room by medical personnel.

This is a big loss for the Eagles, as Jurkovec was expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. He threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener against Colgate. Last season Jurkovec, who was injured at two different points, threw for 2500 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.

With Jurkovec gone for an extended time it looks like Dennis Grosel will be in line to be the starter from here on out. The graduate student took command of the offense, and was able to throw for over 200 yards against the Minutemen in the 45-28 win.

Jeff Hafley will speak to reporters tomorrow

