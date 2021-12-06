Phil Jurkovec to Return For 2022 Season

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is going to return for the 2022 season per a report from Pete Thamel. The report comes less than 24 hours after Jurkovec said that he was going to discuss his options with his family and coaches.

Jurkovec, had a disappointing '21 season after fracturing his wrist in the second game of the season. He ended up missing eight games because of the injury, and returned with much fanfare against Virginia Tech, a game he was instrumental in helping to win. He had a massive game against Georgia Tech, finishing with five touchdowns and being named ACC quarterback of the week. He however finished the season on a poor note, struggling against Florida State and Wake Forest, throwing for only 19 yards in the finale.

During his time at Boston College, Jurkovec has been on the brink of becoming a star. The Notre Dame transfer finished the 2020 season with 2558 yards passing, to go along with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in just ten games. He also accounted for three rushing touchdowns.

With the news of his return, Jurkovec could be one of the most promising quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. At 6'5 220lb, Jurkovec could see his draft stock rise with a strong season.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC