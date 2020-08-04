With Phil Jurkovec, Boston College's Offense Has a Chance To Be Special

Boston College football received good news on Tuesday, as transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec's waiver was finally approved by the NCAA. With this waiver, Jurkovec will be eligible to play in the 2020 season, and will have three years of eligibility with the Eagles. The reason this waiver was so big was that it gave BC something they really haven't had since Matt Ryan, a potential program changing quarterback.

With the addition of Jurkovec, Boston College's offense looks primed to explode in 2020. On top of their starting quarterback, the starting lineup is filled with talent. It all starts up front with the offensive line, where the Eagles have four potential early NFL draft picks in Alec Lindstrom, Tyler Vrabel, Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson. With talent like that up front, it should provide stability where it is needed most. Also, having a top notch offensive line should help mitigate hiccups due to Fran Cignetti's new offensive system.

The Eagles will also return running back David Bailey, a physical rusher who ran for 844 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, primarily as AJ Dillon's backup. While he hasn't had to be the feature back for a complete season, there is a lot of excitement around Bailey as brings a combination of physicality and explosiveness. Travis Levy and Patrick Garwo should also provide solid backups to Bailey and be used throughout the season.

Hunter Long (28 catches 509 yards) is projected to be one of the top tight ends in the ACC. He is a great pass catcher, and has the size, hands and speed to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. With a quarterback like Jurkovec who can get him the ball consistently, look for his role and catches to increase.

Then there are the weapons for Jurkovec at the wide receiver position. Senior Kobay White (29 catches 460 yards) is returning, and should be a real threat with a quarterback like Jurkovec getting him the ball. He was dynamic when former QB Anthony Brown was targeting him, and the "throw game" was being utilized by Steve Addazio. In a more balanced offense, his role should continue to grow. Zay Flowers showed glimpses in his first collegiate season, with electric speed and athleticism that is rare at Boston College.

Add in transfer Ohio State transfer h-back Jaelen Gill, who was also cleared to play, along with Ethon Williams and the Eagles have a stable of weapons that match almost any BC in recent memory.

While Jurkovec hasn't played a down yet for the Eagles, he brings with him a skill set that could turn BC's offense into something special. A dynamic arm, and the ability to tuck and run it when needed, there was a reason he was so sought after as a blue chip recruit who totaled over 11,000 yards in high school. Surrounding him with the talent like he has, and it is clear why his waiver was such a critical moment for the upcoming 2020 season.

Buckle up folks, if this season happens, it could be a lot of fun in Chestnut Hill.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

`