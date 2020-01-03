BCMaven
Per Pete Thamel: Penn State Is Targeting Boston College OL Coach Phil Trautwein

A.J. Black

As new Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley looks to build his staff, a member of the current staff may be on the move. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein may be heading to the Big Ten:

Trautwein came to the Heights in 2013-15 as a Graduate Assistant under Steve Addazio who coached him at Florida. He went to Davidson for a pair of seasons as a tight end/ST coach before coming back to coach the Eagles offensive line in 2018. He has been a tremendous asset as he has worked with an offensive line that this year had the 5th best running attack in the country (pre-bowl). His line this year had five players named to various All-ACC teams. 

Penn State is currently going an offensive overhaul, after James Franklin fired coordinator Ricky Rahne and hired Minnesota OC Kirk Ciarrocca.  Matt Limegrover, the offensive line coach was fired as well shortly after Rahne, even though Penn State had the 29th ranked rushing attack in the country. 

The hiring is not official yet, but we will keep you up to date if there are any updates on this story.

