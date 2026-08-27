Previewing Boston College Football's 2026 Position Groups: Special Teams

The last two years of Boston College special teams have been a study in extremes — a historically poor 2024 season followed by one of the program’s most improved units in 2025.

BC entered 2024 expecting to spread special teams duties among several specialists, but Luca Lombardo’s season-ending injury left kicker/punter Liam Connor with much of the workload while the punting job became a revolving door between multiple players.

The Eagles attempted just five field goals that season and made three, which ranked last among FBS teams.

A year later, the unit looked dramatically different.

BC’s special teams became one of the team’s most dependable groups in 2025. The Eagles made 16 of 17 field-goal attempts, a massive jump from the previous season, and punting improved as well, with BC averaging 40.3 yards per punt and posting a 39.1-yard net average — roughly four yards better in both categories than in 2024.

Now, heading into 2026, BC has a proven strength at kicker in Lombardo, but questions remain elsewhere. The Eagles will look to continue last year's improvement, replacing key personnel and sorting out the punting and long-snapping positions.

Here’s a closer look at the Eagles’ special-teams room.

At a Glance

Lombardo, the established BC starting kicker, is entering his redshirt-senior season having already received major preseason recognition, including being named to the 2026 Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List.

From training camp, he appears healthy and active. During the first scrimmage, the 2025 Lou Groza Award semifinalist knocked in a 46-yard field goal, though he went 1-for-2 in the game-winning scenario to finish practice.

Lombardo will lead the position in 2026, looking to repeat a remarkable 2025 campaign.

“Every year is a new year, so we have to go out and prove it,” special teams coordinator Matt Thurin said when asked about the kicker.

Freshman Jonathan Hewitt out of Eaton, Ohio, has really impressed the staff since he joined the program in June, so if for some reason Lombardo goes down at any point, the team should be in relatively safe hands.

The biggest competition on BC’s special teams may come at punter.

Bryce LaFollette arrives from Towson, where he punted 49 times across all 12 games in 2025. He brings the experience of handling a full college punting workload into a position that BC has struggled to stabilize in recent years.

Sophomore Andy Quinn, meanwhile, enters his second season with a chance to take on a much larger role.

Quinn handled the bulk of BC's kickoff duties as a freshman while also showing off his punting ability in limited opportunities. His biggest moment came against SMU, when he launched a 68-yard punt.

Quinn has also physically developed since arriving at BC. During the offseason, he added muscle, particularly in his legs, and continued to work on his punting technique.

With LaFollette now in the mix, Quinn is not guaranteed the starting punting job, but the coaching staff has been enthusiastic about his development. During spring practice, head coach Bill O'Brien said the Eagles have “high expectations” for Quinn and praised his athleticism and ability to direct the ball.

“We think he’s really good,” O’Brien said. “It’s tough inside. We got to get outside with the punt, because you hit the ceiling, so you don’t really know. But you can tell when a guy does hit it right. So he hits a lot of them right, and so he can direct it. He’s a really good athlete. He’s athletic back there, which is huge for us, and an awesome guy.”

BC will also have to replace its starting long snapper after losing Ben Mann, who handled long-snapping duties in all 12 games in 2025 after transferring from Yale. Mann signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in April.

His departure leaves Cooper Crook as one of the Eagles' returning options. Crook served as BC's short snapper in 11 games last season, giving him experience within the field-goal and punt operations. He also appeared on a punt snap against Pittsburgh in 2024.

BC also added John Owens, a transfer from Holy Cross. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound long snapper played in 33 games across four seasons with the Crusaders, giving the Eagles an experienced option rather than relying solely on an untested newcomer.

Projected Early-Season Depth Chart

Kicker

1. Luca Lombardo

2. Jonathan Hewitt

Punter

1. Bryce LaFollette

2. Andy Quinn

Long Snapper

1. John Owens

2. Cooper Crook

Holder

1. Andy Quinn

2026 Boston College Football Specialists

Luca Lombardo (K) – Redshirt Senior, 6-0, 180

The Eagles’ starting kicker in 2025, earning Lou Groza Award semifinalist and All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. Made 16-of-17 field goals and all 35 extra-point attempts. Hit a 48-yarder against Fordham, a then-career-long 51-yarder at Stanford and a career-long 52-yarder against California.

Sam Stone (K/P) – Redshirt Junior, 6-0, 170

Did not see game action in 2025 and maintained his redshirt. Played in five games in 2024 as the holder on PATs and punted in one. Punted twice for 56 yards against Missouri.

Jonathan Hewitt (K/P) – Freshman, 6-1, 180

Coming from Eaton High School in Ohio, where he ranked as the No. 8 kicker nationally in the 2026 class. Made 10 field goals and 12 extra points as a senior. Made a 57-yard field goal as a sophomore, the fifth-longest in Ohio history, and five field goals in one game, the second-most in Ohio high school history.

Andy Quinn (K/P) – Sophomore, 6-4, 200

Handled kickoff duties in 11 games as a freshman. Hit a 68-yard punt against SMU, the longest of his career and the longest Eagles punt since 2022. A punter/kicker out of the NFL Academy in England, Quinn received a five-star rating from Kohl’s Professional Kicking Camps and ranked No. 4 among punters and No. 12 among kickers in the 2025 class.

Bryce LaFollette (P) – Graduate Student, 6-3, 210

Joined BC in the summer after spending two seasons at Towson. Punted 49 times in all 12 games in 2025, ranking second in the CAA, with 11 punts over 50 yards and 20 inside the 20. Earned CAA All-Conference Second Team honors.

Cooper Crook (LS) – Redshirt Sophomore, 6-5, 225

Served as the short snapper in 11 games as a redshirt freshman and handled a punt snap against Pittsburgh. A two-time All-Region selection at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee, where he recorded zero sacks allowed as a high school offensive lineman. Also named to the East Tennessee All-Star Game as an OL and LS.

John Owens (LS) – Graduate Student, 6-3, 250

Transferred to BC from Holy Cross, where he played in 33 career games and totaled eight tackles. Earned 2025 Patriot League All-Conference honors as a long snapper.

This is the ninth and final story of Boston College Eagles On SI 's summer position previews series. We're providing an in-depth look at every position group entering 2026.

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