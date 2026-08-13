Previewing Boston College Football's 2026 Position Groups: Wide Receivers

As of late, the Boston College football program’s wide receiver room has produced some fairly notable talent.

That starts with Zay Flowers, currently the fifth-highest paid wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) who spent four years on the Heights from 2019-22, in which he garnered All-ACC First-Team honors twice, including a Third-Team All-American selection by the Associated Press.

Or Lewis Bond, who set the program’s single-season and career receptions record last year before the Houston Texans selected him in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Or even Reed Harris, who transferred to a different program (Arizona State) this offseason but was considered among the top five wideout transfers in the entire country, according to numerous outlets.

And with that, we get into previewing what the Eagles possess in that room heading into this season.

At a Glance

The losses of Bond and Harris from last year’s squad was quite a big ordeal for BC head coach Bill O’Brien. Filling that production — 1,666 yards and six touchdowns on 127 receptions combined — wasn’t going to be easy this offseason, and it wasn’t going to be done with just one or two additions.

So O’Brien looked deep into the portal for new talent, and he was able to grab four new pass catchers in Reed Swanson from Colgate, Landon Wright from Washington State, Javarius Green from North Carolina, and Jackson Wade from Florida.

While Wright, Green, and Wade are more of the speedy, catch-and-run type, Swanson, who boasts a 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame, is panning out to be the new over-the-top guy, and he has already proved that he can be a trustworthy deep-ball target for quarterback Mason McKenzie this year.

On the returning side, redshirt junior Jaedn Skeete is primed for a breakout season after only playing in four games last year, in which he totaled 12 receptions for 140 yards and three touchdowns, due to injury.

It marked the second year in a row that Skeete’s season was almost fully impacted by injury, which is unfortunate because he has consistently looked the part of a top passing option but has yet to put it all together. Maybe this year he can acquire the missing puzzle piece and build a legacy at the school like Flowers and Bond, at least to some extent.

Sophomores Dawson Pough and Nedrick Boldin Jr. have also returned, and both could end up being more than just rotational players — Pough in particular, as he stood out in very limited action last year with 197 yards and a touchdown on 13 catches.

The Eagles also rehired Joe Dailey to coach the unit after he most recently served as a passing-game coordinator at Hampton.

Dailey’s first stint on the Heights came when Flowers was in his prime, and he mentored the future first-round pick during his sophomore and junior campaigns, in which he amassed 100 catches for 1,638 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns to become just the second BC wide receiver ever to earn All-ACC First-Team honors, joining Alex Amidon (2012).

Dailey left BC to coach wide receivers for the Carolina Panthers, but he returned after just four years away from the program.

Projected Early-Season Depth Chart

Wide Receiver - X

1. Reed Swanson

2. Dawson Pough

3. DJ Biggins OR Bryce Dopson

Wide Receiver - Y

1. Jaedn Skeete

2. Jonathan Montague Jr.

3. Ned Boldin Jr.

Wide Receiver - Slot

1. Javarius Green

2. VJ Wilkins

3. Jackson Wade

4. Landon Wright

2026 Boston College Wide Receivers

Jaedn Skeete – Redshirt Junior, 6-2, 200

A product of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., Skeete has spent his entire college career, which started in 2023, with the Eagles. He has totaled 35 receptions for 397 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 11.3 yards per catch, and contains massive potential, but injuries have set him back. He was a consensus three-star prospect out of high school and a 2023 All-American Bowl selection.

Reed Swanson – Redshirt Junior, 6-6, 210

Swanson transferred to BC from FCS-level Colgate after a season in which he recorded 939 yards and eight scores on 57 catches, averaging 16.5 yards per reception en route to All-Patriot League Second-Team honors. His 939 yards ranked fourth in the Patriot League and his eight TDs were tied for second in the conference.

Dawson Pough – Sophomore, 6-0, 205

A Leesburg, Va., native, Pough came to BC last year as a top-35 overall recruit from the state of Virginia, per 247Sports and On3, after accounting for over 1,700 all-purpose yards with 30 total touchdowns as a senior at Tuscarora High School. Last season, he caught 13 passes for just shy of 200 yards, including a touchdown. In his first career game, against Fordham, he hauled in three passes for 96 yards.

Javarius Green – Redshirt Sophomore, 5-10, 205

Totaled 14 catches for 162 yards in 16 career games in Chapel Hill, N.C. He additionally returned punts and kicks for the Tar Heels, registering just under 200 yards on 20 combined attempts. Son of former NFL wide receiver Willie Green, who played nine seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos.

VJ Wilkins – Redshirt Senior, 5-9, 185

Appeared in nine games on special teams and as a reserve wideout last year for the Eagles, accumulating 113 yards on just four receptions and 38 yards on a pair of kickoff returns. In two seasons at Campbell prior to transferring and after redshirting, he compiled 2,194 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jackson Wade – Redshirt Junior, 6-0, 180

The Dallas, Ga., native played in 16 games for Florida on special teams and wide receiver after initially joining the Gators as a walk-on before being placed on scholarship. He caught two passes for 20 yards, and he brings shiftiness and speed to the short passing game.

Landon Wright – Redshirt Sophomore, 6-0, 180

In 11 career games at Wazzu, the Californian hauled in seven receptions for 121 yards and two scores, including a 39-yard touchdown in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last year.

Ned Boldin Jr. – Redshirt Freshman, 5-11, 185

Ranked a top-100 recruit nationally at the position coming out of high school, Boldin did not see game action last season but is expected to take on a bigger role off the bench this year. He is the second cousin of former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

Jonathan Montague Jr. – Redshirt Sophomore, 6-2, 210

Converted from quarterback to wide receiver in his first season with the Eagles (2024), playing in nine games and totaling five catches for 26 yards with three carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. He missed all of 2025 with injury.

DJ Biggins – Freshman, 6-0, 170

A consensus top-five prospect from the state of Connecticut who joined the program in June. He caught a school (Kingswood Oxford) record 57 passes for 880 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025 while adding a sack and an interception on defense.

Bryce Dopson – Redshirt Junior, 6-1, 190

Transferred to BC from Kennesaw State ahead of the 2025 season but did not see action. 247Sports rated the Snellville, Ga., native a three-star transfer prospect.

This is the third story of Boston College Eagles On SI's summer position previews series. We're providing an in-depth look at every position group through the rest of August.

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