Twitter Reacts to Boston College Victory, Jeff Hafley's First Game as Head Coach

Boston College defeated Duke 26-6 on Saturday at Wallace Wade stadium. It was a big moment for the program who not only earned Jeff Hafley his first ever head coaching win, but for the team itself. Hafley talked about what this game meant to the team after the game. "It's unbelievable. Everything these guys have been through--it's awesome. I'm so proud of them and everything they've sacrificed."

Various former players, people connected to Boston College, media members and others went to Twitter to congratulate the coach and his team. Here is a taste of some of the tweets:

Richard Sherman, who played with Jeff Hafley with the San Francisco 49ers

Former Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond (who also had a good luck with to Hafley before the game)

ESPN analyst and College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit

Former Boston College cornerback/wide receiver/return man Will Blackmon

Former Boston College offensive lineman Damien Woody (who also took a bit of a swipe at former BC head coaches)

Former Boston College linebacker Josh Keyes

ESPN analyst Andrea Adelson

Former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown on his former teammate Zay Flowers

Boston College women's basketball coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee

And the tweet of the day belongs to the BC Football account, who threw some shade right back at Vegas's odds for the week. Also hat tip to the photographer who captured this fantastic photo before the game

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com