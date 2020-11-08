Boston College announced on Sunday morning that they will be wearing their special "Red Bandanna" uniforms when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

These special uniforms are an annual Boston College tradition that honors the memory of fallen hero Welles Crowther. A BC alumni, Crowther lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing other people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. Though he lost his life, he was remembered as the man in the "red bandanna" which Crowther had to help him breathe in the smoke. In the end he saved 18 people from the tower.

These uniforms were changed before the season and will have a new look. The game also featured remembrances of Welles Crowther, special features for other heroes, and usually a speech by his family. Unfortunately Jefferson Crowther, Welles's father passed away in February of 2019.

The Red Bandanna game has been a yearly event since 2014 when the Eagles defeated heavily favored USC. These uniforms have also been worn in subsequent games when the Eagles have defeated Florida State and Miami. Last season the uniforms were worn in the game against Kansas, which the Eagles lost 48-24.

This is a huge game, with playoff implications for the Irish. On Saturday evening, Notre Dame knocked off #1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime. Boston College has had a history with the Irish after big games, famously knocking the Irish in '93 just a week after Notre Dame had defeated then #1 Florida State.

The game time for Saturday's game has not been released yet, but we do know the game will be shown on ABC.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com