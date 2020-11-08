SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Saturday's Game Against Notre Dame Will Be Red Bandanna Game

A.J. Black

Boston College announced on Sunday morning that they will be wearing their special "Red Bandanna" uniforms when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

These special uniforms are an annual Boston College tradition that honors the memory of fallen hero Welles Crowther. A BC alumni, Crowther lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing other people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. Though he lost his life, he was remembered as the man in the "red bandanna" which Crowther had to help him breathe in the smoke. In the end he saved 18 people from the tower.

These uniforms were changed before the season and will have a new look. The game also featured remembrances of Welles Crowther, special features for other heroes, and usually a speech by his family. Unfortunately Jefferson Crowther, Welles's father passed away in February of 2019.  

The Red Bandanna game has been a yearly event since 2014 when the Eagles defeated heavily favored USC. These uniforms have also been worn in subsequent games when the Eagles have defeated Florida State and Miami. Last season the uniforms were worn in the game against Kansas, which the Eagles lost 48-24.

This is a huge game, with playoff implications for the Irish. On Saturday evening, Notre Dame knocked off #1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime. Boston College has had a history with the Irish after big games, famously knocking the Irish in '93 just a week after Notre Dame had defeated then #1 Florida State.

The game time for Saturday's game has not been released yet, but we do know the game will be shown on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Syracuse (2:00pm, RSN)

The Eagles face off with the Orange today, here is our instant analysis of the game.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Syracuse: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

How to listen, watch and follow tomorrow's game between Boston College vs. Syracuse

A.J. Black

by

Kilroy12

Boston College Escapes Syracuse With Ugly 16-13 Win

Boston College improves to 5-3 with a close win over the ORange

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Game Observations (Defense): Boston College 16 Syracuse 13

A look at the play of the defense against the Orange.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

Our in game analysis and discussion as Boston College takes on Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 16 Syracuse 13

A look at the play of the offense in Saturday's win over the Orange

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

BC vs. Syracuse: Three Key Matchups

A look at some of the key matchups between Boston College and Syracuse

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College takes on Syracuse, here is our prediction

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Guard Wynston Tabbs

A preview of BC's star guard, Wynston Tabbs who returns after a knee injury held him out for a year and a half.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 10

A look at some of the betting lines from across the ACC and our picks

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06