Richie Gunnell Named Interim Coach For Bowl Game

With the news of Steve Addazio's departure from the Eagles after seven years as head coach, Boston College needed to name a coach to run the team for the bowl game. It was announced today that former Boston College wide receiver, and current WR coach Richie Gunnell will be leading the Eagles.

Gunnell, who has been WR coach for the previous four seasons will run practices and get the team ready for the bowl. I wouldn't expect BC to drastically change their approach to the game, and Gunnell will keep to the philosophy Addazio put in place. Still keeping that run heavy offense, and Bill Sheridan's defensive scheme, Gunnell will most likely just make sure the ship is heading in the right direction over the next month.

AD Martin Jarmond will introduce Gunnell as the interim head coach at a press conference this week. Steve Addazio was fired earlier today after finishing the season 42-42 in seven seasons as head coach at the Heights.