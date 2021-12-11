Two Potential Targets To Watch For In Transfer Portal

Boston College has lost nine players in the transfer portal, and they will inevitably fill some of these spots either with transfer portal players or true freshmen. However, the news of potential incoming players has been relatively quiet since the end of the year. Two names have popped up though that are worth watching in the transfer portal.

Ryan Watts - Defensive Back, Ohio State

A former four star recruit from Texas, that was brought to Columbus in 2020. How would he be linked to Boston College? His former lead recruiter was now BC head coach Jeff Hafley, who beat out teams like Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Alabama for the recruit. His playing time significantly decreased as the Buckeyes season went on, and this appears to be a "looking for more playing time" type situation. With Shawn Asbury II transferring out, Boston College may have a spot available at defensive back moving forward.

Miles Frazier- Offensive Tackle, FIU

Frazier, a freshman All American tackle who was a starter for the Panthers this season is going to be a hot commodity going into portal season. He already has 30+ offers including Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, FIU, UMass, Merrimack, Wagner and Western Michigan, NC State and LSU. Boston College will have a spot open next year at tackle with the graduation of Ben Petrula. Depending on how BC feels about Jack Conley or some of the younger tackles on the roster they may be interested. While there is a BC offer on the table, as Frazier announced on Saturday, this is going to be a tough pull for the Eagles.

