Savon Huggins Reportedly Lands Role With Boston College

Former five star running back will have an analyst role with the Eagles
Author:

Former five star running back, and UMass running backs coach Savon Huggins is reportedly joining the Boston College staff. Yahoo! reporter Pete Thamel broke the news on Twitter on Friday morning.

As mentioned by Thamel, Huggins is a former five star running back who played with Rutgers from 2011-14 where he rushed for 261 carries for 842 yards, during that time the Scarlet Knights made four straight bowl games and won the Big East. 

After finishing his college career at Northern Iowa, Huggins got into coaching. He started at the high school level coaching at St. Peter’s for one season and then at Somerville (NJ). He entered the college ranks last season as a wide receiver assistant at Buffalo before joining UMass this winter to become the running backs coach.

This is a big get for Boston College as they continue to work to build and strengthen relationships with New Jersey high schools. Huggins is a big name in the Garden State, with experience at two majors programs in the area. Getting a name like Savon Huggins, combined with Jeff Hafley and Joe Dailey (also from NJ) should give the Eagles a trio of recruiters who are well respected in the area. This should help BC in recruiting for years to come. 

