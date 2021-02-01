Locked on Boston College: Senior Bowl Week Wrap Up

Our daily podcast Locked on Boston College has a new episode this morning that talks in depth about Senior Bowl Week. We are joined by Mitchell Wolfe of the Brawl Network, who was at the practices and gives us a full break down on what he saw and who stood. Of course being a Boston College site, we talked with Wolfe about tight end Hunter Long and got a full scouting report of what he saw and what it means for his draft stock. It's an interview full of useful information that you won't want to miss. Make sure to follow Wolfe on Twitter as well.

Of course we also hit on the major news stories from the weekend. The men's basketball team is returning from their COVID-19 pause and will face off against Florida State on Tuesday. Football hits the second national signing day, will it be a quiet day for the Eagles? Finally baseball talk! New schedule, new facility, the future looks bright for BC.

