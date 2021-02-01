FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Locked on Boston College: Senior Bowl Week Wrap Up

A full breakdown of this week's events with a special guest on this week's podcast.
Author:
Publish date:

Our daily podcast Locked on Boston College has a new episode this morning that talks in depth about Senior Bowl Week. We are joined by Mitchell Wolfe of the Brawl Network, who was at the practices and gives us a full break down on what he saw and who stood. Of course being a Boston College site, we talked with Wolfe about tight end Hunter Long and got a full scouting report of what he saw and what it means for his draft stock. It's an interview full of useful information that you won't want to miss. Make sure to follow Wolfe on Twitter as well

Of course we also hit on the major news stories from the weekend. The men's basketball team is returning from their COVID-19 pause and will face off against Florida State on Tuesday. Football hits the second national signing day, will it be a quiet day for the Eagles? Finally baseball talk! New schedule, new facility, the future looks bright for BC. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI

