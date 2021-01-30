FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
2021 Senior Bowl: How to Watch And Follow Along

How to watch along with today's game.
The Senior Bowl game will be played on Saturday afternoon, live from Mobile, Alabama. This game showcases some of the best collegiate prospects from around the country as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Included in this year's group is Boston College tight end Hunter Long, who will play for the National Team that is coached by Eagles alum Brian Flores. Below you can find information on how to watch today's game and follow along with the action. 

DATE: Saturday, January 30, 2021
TIME: 2:30pm
WHERE: Mobile, Alabama
STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
TELEVISION: NFL Network
TWITTER: @seniorbowl
INSTAGRAM: @theseniorbowl
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/seniorbowl

Other big names to watch for in this game is Mac Jones, Devonta Smith and Najee Harris (Alabama), Ian Book (Notre Dame), Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville), Sage Surratt (Wake Forest), and Amari Rodgers (Clemson). 

