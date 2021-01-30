2021 Senior Bowl: How to Watch And Follow Along

The Senior Bowl game will be played on Saturday afternoon, live from Mobile, Alabama. This game showcases some of the best collegiate prospects from around the country as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Included in this year's group is Boston College tight end Hunter Long, who will play for the National Team that is coached by Eagles alum Brian Flores. Below you can find information on how to watch today's game and follow along with the action.

DATE: Saturday, January 30, 2021

TIME: 2:30pm

WHERE: Mobile, Alabama

STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

TELEVISION: NFL Network

TWITTER: @seniorbowl

INSTAGRAM: @theseniorbowl

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/seniorbowl

Other big names to watch for in this game is Mac Jones, Devonta Smith and Najee Harris (Alabama), Ian Book (Notre Dame), Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville), Sage Surratt (Wake Forest), and Amari Rodgers (Clemson).

