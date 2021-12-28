Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Shawn Asbury II Transfers To Old Dominion

    One Eagle in the portal has already found his new home.
    Author:

    Former Boston College defensive back Shawn Asbury II has announced his transfer destination. The Stafford (VA) redshirt freshman will be transferring to Old Dominion, a school that is in his hometown. Asbury announced his destination on Christmas evening on Twitter.

    The Stafford (Va.) North Stafford native played in seven games this year, with five tackles before breaking his arm and missing the end of the season.

    Asbury was an early enrollee with the Eagles, after flipping from Virginia Tech later in his recruitment. The three star '21 recruit jumped on the depth chart early in the season, and looked to be working himself up to be a regular contributor in Tem Lukabu's defense before the injury that ended his season.

    "Shawn Asbury is a guy that played a lot of football in high school," Boston College defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim said of Asbury back in March. "He started on varsity in the 9th grade, so he came in not in awe of playing college football, which we want. He's doing a great job as well."

    Boston College's defensive back depth chart right now has changed a bit. CJ Burton, Josh DeBerry, Elijah Jones all still have eligibility and are slated to return. 

    Boston College has a number of players in the transfer portal, while a handful have already found homes. Joe Sparacio (Eastern Michigan), Deon Jones (James Madison), Jahmin Muse (Buffalo) have all announced their destinations already.

