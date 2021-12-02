Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    Former BC Coach Steve Addazio Fired By Colorado State

    Rams head coach Steve Addazio is out in Fort Collins after miserable two year tenure
    Former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio has been fired by Colorado State after just two seasons with the program. During his time in Fort Collins, Addazio went 4-12, while going 3-9 in 2021. This ends a tumultuous tenure that was marked by controversy and poor on field results.  

    Addazio ended up with Colorado State on recommendation from his former head coach Urban Meyer. He was fired from Boston College in 2019 after going 6-6 in his final season. He was mired in mediocrity in Chestnut Hill where the Eagles went 44-44 Addazio's tenure at Boston College . Boston College defeated just one Top 25 team, had a 22-34 conference record and won only one of five bowl games under Addazio. He was replaced by current he

    During his time in Fort Collins, Addazio brought multiple former players with him through the transfer portal. Most notably, running back David Bailey joined in 2021, and rushed for 752 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Matt Valecce, offensive linemen Elijah Johnson and Adam Korutz also joined their former head coach in the Mountain West Conference.

