Boston College fired Steve Addazio was fired ten days , and he has already found a new job according to multiple reports.

Addazio, who coached the Eagles for seven seasons after coaching at Temple and Florida was a divisive coach amongst many. He finished his career at BC with a 42-42 record, and was known for putting together a strong offensive line and running game, but always struggled to develop quarterbacks. Colorado State will be a reclamation project for Addazio, as they have struggled mightily the past few seasons, finishing the season 4-8.

Most likely in the Mountain West Conference he will find success. Against Group of 5 schools he was very successful, but again it will depend on how well he recruits. Will he be able to lure away any Boston College coaches, players or recruits that were "his guys"? Assistants like Frank Leonard, who was assistant head coach and with him most of his time at Boston College could end up with the Rams, and what about quarterback Anthony Brown who wanted to transfer?

